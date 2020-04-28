Menu

Crews tackle shed blaze in Telford

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Two sheds at a Telford property have been gutted by fire.

The incident happened at premises, in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, shortly after 8.15am.

Firefighters based at Telford Central and an investigation officer attended the scene along with police.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated: "Crews have dealt with two adjacent block built sheds - 100 per cent involved in fire. One extended hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire."

On Monday, Shrewsbury firefighters used a bucket of water to douse a child's hover board which was spewing smoke.

One crew attended the incident, in Redfern Close, Reabrook, at about 1.45pm on Monday and left the scene a short time later.

