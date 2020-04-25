Firefighters tackle van blaze on A5 in Shropshire

Around 70 per cent of the vehicle was alight when they arrived at the scene on the A5 between Preston Island at Shrewsbury and the M54 at junction 7 at Wellington shortly at about 7.45am on Saturday.

About 10 firefighters based at Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the incident on the A5, near Cluddley.

They used a hose and breathing gear to douse the flames and smoke before departing at 8am.

Shortly afterwards one crew based in the town went to premises, in Lyth Hill Road, Bayston Hill, following reports of a fire caused by a cooking incident at 8.40am.

When the fire engine arrived the fire was out. The crew left at about 9.20am following checks.