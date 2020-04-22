Town carnival cancelled - but organisers vow to return next summer

The Llanfair Caereinion Carnival held near Welshpool was due to be be held on June 20. It will return next year.

In an announcement on Facebook the carnival committee stated: “Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we are sad to announce that the 2020 Llanfair Caereinion Carnival due to be held in June, will be postponed.

“The carnival theme will be carried forward to our carnival on June 19, 2021.

“The committee is planning an event for later in the year, all being well.

"We are also planning some virtual competitions which will be announced via our Facebook group - facebook.com/llanfaircaereinioncarnival

“Most importantly, we hope everyone will stay safe, stay at home and protect the NHS.”

Disappointed wellwishers posted messages in response, including Sally Smith, who stated: "The Smith family is gutted. We look forward to this event. But understand your decision. Roll on next June.

"We love to have a catch up with - our - friends󠁧󠁢󠁷. Stay safe.x."

The traditional carnival was saved from closure two years ago after the committee struggled to fill vacancies and the AGM had to be abandoned, but the show survived following an appeal for fresh blood.

Last year the procession had a 1980s theme and saw floats featuring revellers in fancy dress weave their way from Llanfair and Welshpool Light Railway station through the streets of Llanfair Caereinion.