Older people in Shropshire missing out on vital income

The charity said a staggering £3.5 billion goes unclaimed each year because people over state pension age, their friends and family are not always aware pension credit is available even if they have savings, retirement income or own their own home.

Pension credit is based on income and savings and is paid in addition to pensions and is designed to help alleviate poverty in older people.

Rob Smith, information and advice manager at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are asking that people call the Pension Credit Claim line. We produce a booklet all about Pension Credit which may help people with their entitlement queries and preparing material for a claim.”

An award allows access to help with rent, council tax, heating and NHS services.

And by June 2020 if changes to TV licensing go ahead, only those over 75 who are claiming pension credit will still get a free TV licence.

The charity's booklet can be viewed online or at the Age UK Shrewsbury office.

The claim line can be contacted on 0800 99 1234.