Volunteers needed to help challenge prejudices at Human Library events

The Human Library publishes people as open books to challenge stereotypes and prejudices through conversation.

At these events, volunteers will answer questions and chat with readers about their personal experience on a given topic.

Examples of current topics include adoption, anorexia, gay dads and Asperger syndrome.

Following two years of successful Human Library events, Shropshire Libraries is recruiting additional volunteers in order to organise more events this year.

The added events also coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Human Library and special events are set to be held all over the world in celebration.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: "The Human Library events over the past two years in Shropshire have been incredibly successful with 119 people attending twelve events since 2017.

"The success is in no small part down to amazing volunteers kindly giving their time. The role is incredibly rewarding. It helps to drive social change and positively support equality, diversity and inclusivity through open conversation in a safe space.

"If this sounds like something you would like to be involved in, I would strongly encourage you to get in touch with Shropshire Libraries and help us continue to challenge stereotypes and prejudice together."

Successful applicants will be given a full induction and training, and regular support and guidance will be given by the Shropshire Human Library organisers.

For more information visit shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/join-the-library/volunteer-with-us/