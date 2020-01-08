Shropshire braced for strong winds as weather warning issued

The Met Office has issued the warning, which also affects the rest of the Midlands and the north of England, from 3am until 6pm.

People have been warned that there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris; a slight chance of some damage to buildings and a chance of longer journey times or cancellations on public transport.

The Met Office says there is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

People have also been warned that some roads and bridges could close.

The warning from The Met Office states: "A spell of very strong winds is expected to spread from the south-west across Wales and many parts of England through Thursday morning.

"Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible for many areas, with gusts of 70mph in places.

"Winds will begin to ease across Wales through late morning, and across the rest of the area by evening."

Temperatures in Shropshire are expected to reach highs of 10C (50F) and lows of 3C (37.4F) tomorrow.

The Met Office says Friday is expected to be dry and bright with some sunny spells whilst Saturday will be windy with heavy rain arriving later.

It will be drier on Sunday but the odd shower is possible.