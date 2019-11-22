Victim support extended for children

Last year, Axis Counselling provided the service to Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin residents aged 11 and over with more than £300,000 provided by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

Mr Campion’s office has asked the Shrewsbury-based company to extend the service to five to 10-year-olds, replacing the “indirect support” victims that age range previously received, via their parents.

A report for the West Mercia Police and Crime Panel says the work will help children deal with the psychological effects of abuse, and brings services across Shropshire into line with those on offer in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The document says: “Responding to a gap in service and demand, the PCC has increased the service provision to victims of sexual violence and abuse in Shropshire and Telford.

“AXIS, the existing service provider, has been commissioned to provide a specialist Children’s Independent Sexual Violence Adviser role to support children aged five to 10.

“Previously, support to this age group was given indirectly via support to the parent. The new services means they are now having direct one-to-one support.

“Direct work will be carried out with the child in areas identified as there being a need to help the child cope and recover, such as self-esteem, issues around guilt and shame, age-appropriate sexual development and bullying.

“The post is funded to March 31, 2021 and will ensure equal service provision for victims aged four and upwards across West Mercia.”

In his last annual report, Mr Campion said: “In 2018-19 I provided £334,144 to AXIS for the clients in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin aged 11 and over who have experienced recent or non-recent sexual abuse, regardless of whether or not they have reported to the police.”

He added that, in Herefordshire and Worcestershire, the West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre provided victim support with £444,000 of funding from the PCC’s office.

The West Mercia Police and Crime Panel, which consists of elected members of councils from across the force area, will meet in Worcester on Wednesday, November 27.