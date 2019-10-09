Approval expected for alliance between Shropshire and Hereford & Worcester fire services

The move has been initiated by the two organisations as they attempt to provide a better and more cost-effective service, but comes against the background of the ongoing takeover plans from West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.

Back in June 2017 Mr Campion launched a bid to take over the management of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The bid provoked strong resistance from the county's fire authority, and has ended up in the courts after the-then Home Secretary Amber Rudd gave it the green light in March last year.

In a joint challenge Shropshire and Hereford & Worcester Fire Authorities launched a Judicial Review in a bid to block the takeover, with the hearing taking place earlier this year.

The court effectively ruled in Mr Campion's favour, although the fire authorities have appealed against the ruling, with all parties now awaiting what would be the final verdict.

Mr Campion has argued that his plans would save £4 million to the police and the fire service, and suggested that the public would even get a "better service".

Speaking when he announced the plans he said: "The evidence for this seems clear and compelling. The business case being put forward today shows that maximising collaboration between our police and fire services can achieve an estimated £4m in annual efficiencies without impacting frontline services. Indeed, in many ways, our communities could actually enjoy a better service."

He has also urged the fire authorities to stop wasting money on legal battles.

Despite the claims the response from representatives of the fire authority has been fierce.

Councillor Eric Carter, chair of Shropshire Fire Authority, has insisted the service is best placed to manage itself, and is already producing savings and a more efficient and effective service through its collaboration with Hereford & Worcester, set to be approved today.

Mr Carter said: "This is something that was suggested some time ago, before I became chairman two years ago, that was something we should have been looking at previously. We believe it is important because we want to try an align our services as much as possible, and find savings – particularly through procurement."

He added: "It is something we want to do rather than the police and that is why we are fighting the governance case."

The question remains over what happens if the Police Commissioner's takeover goes ahead, and whether he will retain the alliance arrangements set up with Hereford & Worcester.

The issue has added intrigue given the controversial decision by Mr Campion and his chief constable, Anthony Bangham, to end an alliance between Wet Mercia and Warwickshire Police. over their claim that the force is effectively subsidising services for their neighbours.

The row has also been stoked by respective governance reports from the national inspectors of both police and the fire services – Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services.

Wendy Williams, who led inspections of both services produced contrasting reports on how well they were performing.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were rated good in all categories 'effectiveness', 'efficiency', and 'people'.

The inspector noted that the service was good at "making use of its resources" and "providing an affordable service now and in future".

She also found that it was good at "understanding the risk of fire and other emergencies", "preventing fires", "responding to emergencies", and "responding to national risks".

The conclusion of the inspection of West Mercia Police, which was published last month said the force required improvement in each of the three main inspection categories – 'effectiveness', 'efficiency' and 'legitimacy'.

Writing in her report the inspector said: "I have concerns about some aspects of the performance of West Mercia Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime and, in particular, serious concerns about the force’s efficiency. In view of these findings, I have been in regular contact with the chief constable, because I do not underestimate the challenges ahead."