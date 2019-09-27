New pilot scheme to combat homelessness in Shropshire

The ‘No place like home’ programme will last for 12 months and has three main aims.

These are to support older people to have a better understanding of their housing options including renting and buying options, specialist housing and their rights in relation to security of tenure; give a better understanding of options and help older people access support to remain at home independently. This will include entitlements to aids, adaptations and repairs as well as accessing additional support in the home e.g. carers, cleaners or gardeners and provide an increased awareness of entitled welfare benefits.

The grant has also enabled the charity to expand their trusted assessor role to the rest of Shropshire to help older people identify what aids and adaptations are needed for them to remain independent in their own home.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Sadly in the last five years the number of adults aged over 60 at risk of being homeless has been on the rise. With this funding we hope to really make a difference and ensure older people get the support they need and are well equipped to avoid situations where they could become homeless.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin plan to work in partnership with lots of other organisations to reach older people who may be at risk of being homeless. If you would like to find out more please call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233123.