Shropshire brigade pays tribute to Mid Wales firefighter who died in boat crash

Staff based at the brigade headquarters in Shrewsbury and at Much Wenlock station took park in separate silence events as a mark of respect for Mid and West Wales firefighter Joshua Gardener who died on September 17.

Mr Gardener, 35, died following a collision involving two fire and rescue service boats during a training exercise at Neyland Marina near Milford Haven.

Respect

Shropshire chaplain the Rev Keith Osmund-Smith, who led the Shrewsbury silence, posted on Twitter: "A privilege to attend and lead into a minute’s silence today in memory of FF Josh Gardener (MWWFRS) who tragically died a week ago. RIP."

Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "Some of the available crew, along with @SFRS_GST, @SFRS_atm and Much Wenlock's @WMerciaPolice CSO, have stood for a minute's silence to mark respect for a fallen colleague FF Josh Gardener of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

While Adam Matthews posted: "Colleagues from @shropsfire and @SFRS_GST along with a @WMerciaPolice PCSO show our respects for a fallen colleague ,our thoughts are with FF Josh Gardeners family,friends and colleagues #RIPbrother."

Some of the available crew, along with @SFRS_GST, @SFRS_atm and Much Wenlock's @WMerciaPolice CSO, have stood for a minute's silence to mark respect for a fallen colleague; FF Josh Gardener of Mid and West Wales Fire snd Rescue Service.#TheThinRedLine #AllOneTeam #MuchWenlock https://t.co/E5kNnITo2m — Much Wenlock Fire Station (@SFRS_Wenlock) September 24, 2019