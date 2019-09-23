Menu

Shropshire brigade pays tribute to Mid Wales firefighter who died in boat crash

By Deborah Hardiman | News | Published:

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service has paid tribute to a firefighter who died in a boat crash in Wales.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service headquarters - minute's silence

Much Wenlock - minute's silence

Staff based at the brigade headquarters in Shrewsbury and at Much Wenlock station took park in separate silence events as a mark of respect for Mid and West Wales firefighter Joshua Gardener who died on September 17.

Mr Gardener, 35, died following a collision involving two fire and rescue service boats during a training exercise at Neyland Marina near Milford Haven.

Respect

Shropshire chaplain the Rev Keith Osmund-Smith, who led the Shrewsbury silence, posted on Twitter: "A privilege to attend and lead into a minute’s silence today in memory of FF Josh Gardener (MWWFRS) who tragically died a week ago. RIP."

Much Wenlock Fire Station tweeted: "Some of the available crew, along with @SFRS_GST, @SFRS_atm and Much Wenlock's @WMerciaPolice CSO, have stood for a minute's silence to mark respect for a fallen colleague FF Josh Gardener of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

While Adam Matthews posted: "Colleagues from @shropsfire and @SFRS_GST along with a @WMerciaPolice PCSO show our respects for a fallen colleague ,our thoughts are with FF Josh Gardeners family,friends and colleagues #RIPbrother."

News Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star

