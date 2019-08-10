Action call over abused children across Shropshire

The charity today said 14,000 children in the county are in danger of being sidelined by mental health services.

A report by the NSPCC found that 82 per cent of NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) across England were not properly planning for the needs of vulnerable children.

Across Shropshire and the West Midlands it means that an estimated 157,074 children who have been abused or neglected are living in an area with inadequate plans for their mental health needs, or with no plans for their care at all.

The NSPCC estimates there are 8,458 abused or neglected children in the area covered by Shropshire CCG, and 5,481 in Telford & Wrekin.

In the charity’s analysis, each plan produced by CCGs across England was given a ‘traffic light’ rating for its understanding of the needs of vulnerable children.

For 2018/19, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs’ plans were both rated ‘amber’, with the NSPCC saying there was some recognition but action was needed to improve the plans.

NSPCC head of policy, Almudena Lara, said: “Children who have lived through the trauma of abuse and neglect need all the support we can give them.”

A spokesperson for the CCGs said: “The Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs welcome the review by the NSPCC.

“The Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Children and Young People’s Local Transformation Plan is regularly reviewed to ensure we are focusing on current need.

“The CCGs will endeavour to review provision in light of the NSPCC report to ensure services remain fit for purpose and that the needs of vulnerable children in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin continue to be met.”