Village halls invited to apply for funding from Shropshire charity

The Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) Grindley Brook Grant Fund is offering awards up to £500 to village halls and community centres for capital and revenue projects.

Organisations from Shropshire and Cheshire based within ten miles of Grindley Brook are eligible to apply. Those within five miles will be given priority for funding.

Applicants from Shropshire may also be eligible to apply for match funding from a separate grant scheme managed by Shropshire RCC.

Graham Betts, Community Buildings Advisor for Shropshire RCC, said: “I often get enquiries from people asking about how they can secure grants to make changes and improvements to their village halls.

“I’m delighted that communities in the Whitchurch area will now be able to benefit from this new fund.”

The closing date for applications is September 10, 2019.

Guidance and application forms are available at www.shropshire-rcc.org.uk

For further information people can contact Graham Betts – graham.betts@shropshire-rcc.org.uk