Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Shropshire

The visit by the Most Reverend Justin Welby, the leader of the Church of England, will focus on the work spearheaded by the Rt Revd Richard Frith, the Bishop of Hereford, who retires later this year.

The visit will take place from October 14 until October 16, and will include opportunities for the archbishop to meet a wide range of people and be a part of the mission of the diocese.

Goals for the diocese include re-imagining the work of the church for the 21st Century, growing the church and contributing to the common good.

The Hereford Diocese, with 420 churches in 356 parishes, covers a huge area, from Ross-on-Wye in the south to Telford in the north.

The archbishop will travel hundreds of miles, with various stopping points at churches and church projects across the diocese.

The full itinerary for the archbishop’s visit will be released later in the summer.

Revd Frith said: "We are proud and delighted that the archbishop has chosen to visit us in the Hereford Diocese.

"Across Shropshire and Herefordshire, our churches are doing some inspirational work to share the good news of Jesus Christ and we’re excited to share with the archbishop what is being achieved with some tremendous hard work and enthusiasm from our churches and parishioners."