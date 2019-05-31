Menu

Man escapes serious injury after car ends up in field

Published:

A man escaped serious injury after the car he was travelling in left a newly repaired road and came to rest in a field in Market Drayton.

Emergency crew at the scene

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on the A53 near the Ginger Bread Island shortly before 8pm last night to find that the vehicle had ended up in a field.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated that the vehicle had left carriageway "due to new road surface". It added that a crew based at the town's fire station assisted with the vehicle.

Police cars near the scene

It also posted on social media network Twitter: "Pump and ISU mobilised at 20:03hrs to RTC on #A53 at #MarketDrayton.

" Incident involved one vehicle, left the road and ended up in a field. "Thankfully no persons trapped. One male assessed by @OFFICIALWMAS for minor injuries. Thanks to @MDraytonCops @shropcadets.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

