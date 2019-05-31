Advertising
Man escapes serious injury after car ends up in field
A man escaped serious injury after the car he was travelling in left a newly repaired road and came to rest in a field in Market Drayton.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene on the A53 near the Ginger Bread Island shortly before 8pm last night to find that the vehicle had ended up in a field.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated that the vehicle had left carriageway "due to new road surface". It added that a crew based at the town's fire station assisted with the vehicle.
It also posted on social media network Twitter: "Pump and ISU mobilised at 20:03hrs to RTC on #A53 at #MarketDrayton.
" Incident involved one vehicle, left the road and ended up in a field. "Thankfully no persons trapped. One male assessed by @OFFICIALWMAS for minor injuries. Thanks to @MDraytonCops @shropcadets.
