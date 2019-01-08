Menu

Nasty gas smell baffles villagers in Albrighton

By Sue Austin | Telford | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A gas cloud was reported over Albrighton prompting an investigation.

Albrighton. Photo: Google StreetView.

Emergency teams were reported to have been called out on Friday.

Villagers woke to the smell of gas and many contacted their gas providers.

Matt Lakin from Old Hall Close, said: "We could smell it in the house with all the windows closed and was very very strong outside.

He said he reported it to the emergency number from Cadent gas who responded saying it was a 'gas cloud' passing overhead.

The company was not available to comment and West Mercia Police said it had no knowledge of the incident.

