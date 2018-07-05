Acid attack in Oswestry

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9.15am this morning, after a woman reported that her partner had been attacked with acid.

The incident happened on Willow Street, near to the entrance of The Meat Man, with police, an ambulance and a fire crew all at the scene.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after 9.30am and were gathering more information, after being informed it was an acid attack.

A spokesman for the fire service said the victim is being dealt with and officers are speaking with him to discover more details.