Acid attack in Oswestry
Police in Oswestry have been called to an acid attack in an area of the town.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9.15am this morning, after a woman reported that her partner had been attacked with acid.
The incident happened on Willow Street, near to the entrance of The Meat Man, with police, an ambulance and a fire crew all at the scene.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 9.30am and were gathering more information, after being informed it was an acid attack.
A spokesman for the fire service said the victim is being dealt with and officers are speaking with him to discover more details.
