Thousands sign petition objecting to plans for huge 200k bird broiler unit on Shropshire and Staffordshire border

Guy Sankey has submitted an application for a scoping opinion on the proposal for his farm in Whiston Cross, off the A464 near Albrighton.

Access to the site in Whiston Cross where there could a huge broiler unit housing up to 200,000 birds. Picture: Google

It is a formal request to Shropshire Council for a written opinion on the scope and detail required in an Environmental Impact Assessment for a significant development. This is sought so that key environmental concerns such as noise, ecology and traffic issues can be identified and addressed early.

In a report submitted on behalf of Mr Sankey, a spokesperson for Roger Parry & Partners said that, in the “worst case”, the development will accommodate 200,000 birds.

“The proposed development will contribute to national objectives for greater self-sufficiency in poultry production, reducing reliance on imported meat and supporting a more sustainable, secure food system,” said the spokesperson.

The proposed buildings will measure 140m by 20m with a height to the eaves of 3.1m and 5.81m to the ridge.

There will be eight feed bins which have the capacity of 30 tonnes, with a hardstanding area for maintenance access situated around the building. A yard area will be provided at the front to allow vehicle access and turning.

The spokesperson said that lighting at the site will be kept to a minimum, with a landscaping scheme being implemented to help mitigate any adverse visual impact from the proposed development.

Manure generated on site will be stored and processed as fuel using a pyrolysis plant.

The spokesperson added that the site was selected due to its distance from neighbouring properties, taking into consideration local listed buildings and scheduled monuments.

However, the proposal has so far attracted 27 objections, including that of Albrighton and Donington Parish Council, which said the site is too close to Albrighton, resulting in residents having to contend with “hours of uncomfortable smells”.

The consultation period for people to comment on the scheme (reference 26/00039/SCO on the Shropshire Council planning portal) ends on Tuesday (January 27).

More than 21,000 people have also signed a petition organised by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which is urging Shropshire Council to reject the plan.

“Thousands of compassionate people have spoken, and Shropshire Council must heed the concerns of its constituents and the general public over animal suffering, the environment, and the health of the community,” said Kate Werner, PETA senior campaigns manager.

“PETA is calling for this plan to be scrapped to spare millions of birds a lifetime of suffering and a terrifying death.”