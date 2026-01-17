"It's a childhood dream come true" - We meet the owner of Whitchurch's new bookshop

Ritual Reads in Whitchurch, which specialises in genre fiction, welcomed customers for the first time at the end of November.

Since then the shop, located on the High Street, has attracted readers from near and far.

The shop is a dream come true for Amanda

“It had been a childhood dream and I finally thought: it’s now or never,” says Amanda, who previously worked in IT systems development.

“I decided to do it and gave myself one year to open a bricks and mortar shop.

“As soon as I made that decision, everything fell rapidly into place.

“It was amazing – it was down from one year to six months when I finally opened the bookshop.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind but I couldn’t be happier,” says Amanda, who moved from California to the UK 11 years ago and has been living in the Shropshire market town for four years.

Ritual Reads specialises in genre fiction

Ritual Reads specialises in the thriller, crime, mystery, horror fantasy, sci-fi and esoteric genres.