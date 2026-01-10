We visit an award-winning luxury glamping site offering sweeping views of the Shropshire countryside

Helping families to unwind and spend quality time together are Helen and Jamie Earley who run School Farm Holidays.

Their site, set on a 60-acre farm in the centre of the small Shropshire village of Sheinton, has recently been recognised for going “above and beyond” at the 2025 Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping Awards.

School Farm Holidays, which offers a range of accommodation in unique luxury glamping pods, a LARGE four-bedroom house and a four-bedroom cabin, won the award for Best Glamping Site in the West Midlands.

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk, said “Each of the winning sites stand out for the care they put into being consistently excellent.”

There is a range of accommodation. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Helen said they were delighted to win the award, which was judged on criteria including verified guest reviews.

“I’m a bit of a perfectionist, always looking for issues or problems, so it’s really nice to hear someone say ‘we like your site’.

“It’s reassuring to know that we are doing something that people like.