'I've been a chauffeur in Shropshire for 25 years and still get a buzz from providing luxury, stress-free journeys'

For more than 25 years Matthew Davies has been committed to providing impeccable service and a smooth, relaxing ride.

His family-run business, 2XL Limousines, is based in Shrewsbury and has a fleet of vehicles to suit all needs - from a 1959 Pink Cadillac and a Pullman Limousine to classic wedding cars.

“Over the last 25 years, what we’ve really aimed to do and enjoyed doing as a family business is finding the kind of vehicles that people want for their special occasion – whether it’s our pink Cadillac or our old-fashioned 1930s-style Ford Model As,” says Matthew.

Over the years the firm, which is a licensed operator through Shropshire Council, has continued to grow. It recently launched Shropshire Executive Travel to provide a premium chauffeur service catering for corporate travel, airport transfers, sporting events and special occasions.

The business has a fleet of vehicles to suit all needs. Photo: Steve Leath

“Some people want luxury and they want a chauffeur but they don’t want a limousine,” says Matthew.

“It’s a continuation of what we’ve done over the past 25 years,” he adds.

Passengers are driven in a Mercedes-Benz V-Class people carrier and chauffeur services are available around the clock, seven days a week.