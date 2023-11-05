Andrea’s work is food for thought: what it's like to be a holistic practitioner

She now runs retreats and workshops, aimed at improving mental and emotional wellbeing, all over the UK.

These include a new series of events taking place at Ellerton Hall, near Newport, which will incorporate mindfulness, art, cookery and nature.

Now based in Shropshire, Andrea’s career began at British Airways in the early 1990s where she held a number of roles in customer service and training development.

After leaving the airline, she moved to Ontario, Canada where she began helping her family to run their health food shop in the town of Elora.

As she got to know the farmers and suppliers, it sparked a passion for local produce and the benefits of eating seasonal food.

“We were the only health food store in the town. I started to really get to know where the products came from by talking to the people that were growing and producing them.

“We started inviting the farmers and suppliers into the store for events so that people who were buying their products would could get to know them too. That’s where my passion for food comes from.”

Now Andrea incorporates cooking with local ingredients as part of her retreats and workshops as she believes it breaks down barriers, encourages open communication, and fosters a sense of camaraderie.

She says it also helps participants to unwind by giving them something positive to focus their mind on.

“They don’t think about anything else. They get lost in the process and in the colours, textures, smells and flavours. They can be present in the moment and connect with their inner creativity.”

During her time time in Canada, the mother of four worked closely with a number of different organisations and small businesses to organise events and provide wellbeing support.

“My aim was to foster a sense of community and emphasise the importance of mental wellbeing.

“This involved tailoring my approach to suit different personalities and dynamics, ranging from food banks and charity events to farmers markets and partnerships with television companies and town councils for revitalisation projects,” explains Andrea.

After becoming a mental health advocate for one of her children, Andrea became inspired to help more people who needed support in the community.

“My journey toward mindfulness and wellbeing began through my experiences as a parent and my commitment to supporting those facing mental health challenges.

“As I witnessed the profound impact of these struggles, I felt compelled to explore and embrace mindfulness techniques and counselling as a means of coping and helping others.”

Andrea is passionate about using art as a therapy tool

Andrea, who returned to the UK after 25 years of living in Canada, is now based with The Centre for Integral Health in Shrewsbury.

Through her business, Mandalia House, she offers bespoke retreats, workshops and customised one-to-one support. Art, such as stone carving, and spending time surrounded by nature also form part of her wellbeing events.

“My passion for using art as a tool for support and healing truly started when a close friend of mine, a talented artist, was diagnosed with brain cancer,” says Andrea.

“Together, we collaborated with the town council to revitalise our town through murals and signs.

“Her journey during her final days served as a profound source of inspiration. I started using art to support others, emphasising how colour, movement, texture, and tone can communicate feelings of peace and joy.

“This approach became particularly impactful when working with young individuals.

“Another dear friend of mine, who had tragically lost his wife, found solace and healing through art.

“I was fortunate to exhibit our work, which paid tribute to his wife, at a local restaurant.

“This exhibition provided a unique perspective on processing emotions and celebrating love.”

Andrea has also founded a social enterprise The SOAR Alliance which aims to help people feel less alone and provide support during times of sorrow or crisis.

“My ultimate goal is to continue creating innovative avenues of support, while also promoting the idea that mental health challenges are universal and that we must collectively work to reduce the stigma surrounding them,” she says.

Andrea will be running a Winter Wellness and Mindfulness Retreat, combining nature, art, food and mindfulness at Ellerton Hall on December 7.

To find out more about Andrea’s retreats and workshops, visit www.mandaliahouse.co.uk and for information about The SOAR Alliance, see www.thesoaralliance.org/