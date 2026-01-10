We're all going on a 'sunny' holiday: Top five sunny holiday locations to escape the cold snap from Birmingham Airport this year

While I enjoy the colder weather and mountains of snow, I'd bet that more people than not prefer a bit of warm sun and a hot sandy beach.

Sadly, with the UK in the icy grasp of a sudden cold snap, sunbathing with a cold drink probably isn't on anyone's to-do list.

Maria Macklin - View of Dubai from the Museum

However, according to Birmingham Airport, it's the perfect time to get away, with plenty of people taking the colder weather as a sign to escape to somewhere warmer.

So, if you are thinking of packing your bags and escaping the cold during the frosty period, then we have the perfect list for you.

Via Birmingham Airport, we have listed the top five most popular sunshine destinations based on passenger traffic during the winter months.

From Dubai to Gran Canaria, see the top five most popular sunny destinations to escape to during the cold snap:

1) Dubai

Dubai holidays are widely considered among the most memorable vacations that one could go on.

From soaking up the sun on the most prominent beaches to trying a fantastic array of award-winning Michelin-starred restaurants, Dubai has something for everyone, no matter their preferences.

With highs of 24C and lows of 15C, it's much warmer than what we are currently experiencing here at home.

2) Tenerife

With a year-round warm and sunny climate and a range of diverse landscapes, the question should be 'why not visit Tenerife'.

The holiday island features a wide range of beaches, as well as nightclubs, water parks and family-focused resorts, as well as many unique local restaurants.

Average temperatures in January range from 20C to 15C, so it's perfect for those that don't like it 'too' hot.