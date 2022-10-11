Review: Tango Passions, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Vincent Simone brought Tango Passions to Shrewsbury

On his last visit to Shrewsbury the TV show's original Italian stallion was teamed up with Ian Waite for a dazzling display of different dance techniques laced with humour in Ballroom Boys. This time Simone's intentions were more serious, sensual, sultry and sexy.

A sombre voice-over introduced the tango, explaining its roots among the poor immigrants of Buenos Aires as a kind of dancefloor seduction while the troupe of dancers showcased their skills in a 1940s Argentine setting.

I can't vouch for how authentic these tangos were but they were intense, especially between Simone and his new partner Paula Duarte, who has stepped into the shoes of the now retired Flavia Cacace. Duarte brought a balletic quality to her role and with her lithe limbs draped upon the by now bare-chested Simone, there was chemistry.

Authentic vintage tango tunes, plus impassioned Spanish language songs and violin music from the multi-talented Irini Pericleous, added to the powerful atmosphere. I did also notice one of the recorded tunes was a tangofied version of The Police's Roxanne.

There were several impressive set pieces in the 80-minute show. These included the three male dancers (Simone with Guillermo Torrens and Giraldo E Diomar) trying to outdo each other, and the love triangle between Simone, Duarte and Victoria Martin's saloon bar seductress.

The hooked legs, kicks and flicks became so frenetic that it was a wonder they were not tangled up in human knots.