Chris Rock to perform in Birmingham as part of UK tour after infamous Oscar slap

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello).

The comedian was slapped on-stage by Will Smith at the prestigious award show in March after he made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith, who won best actor, has apologised for his "unacceptable and inexcusable" actions and denounced violence as both "poisonous and destructive".

Ticket sales for Chris Rock's show reportedly increased "dramatically" in the aftermath with sales increasing by more than 25 times in the 48 hours afterwards.

Now the Grammy and Emmy award-winning comedian will perform at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday as part of his Chris Rock Ego Death tour.

Rock has previously joke about his on-stage attack with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle who was recently attacked mid-performance at The Hollywood Bowl.

Meanwhile, Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years following his "unprecedented" behaviour at the 94th Academy Awards.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Science president David Rubin acknowledged the organisation “fell short” in its response to the incident and hoped the decision would “begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted”.

A statement said: “The Academy Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."