Line-up announced for Ludlow's Pentabus Theatre season

Elle While

Pentabus Theatre, in Ludlow, will be showing Idyll, a new play by Matt Hartley, which after a run at Stokesay Court will tour outdoor venues across the Marches in August and September.

Jacaranda a new play by Lorna French will tour across the UK this autumn including a run in the main house at Theatre by the Lake, who also co-produce.

Apart(y) is a new installation which is the culmination of the theatre's Legacy Project, a Trust New Art project created in collaboration with the National Trust’s Attingham Park and young carers from Telford & Wrekin CVS. It will be open from 7 August at Attingham Park.

There will also be a festival of digital shorts from Pentabus Young Writers, which will be released throughout September.

The programme of work will provide employment for at least 45 freelancers and give isolated rural communities the opportunity to see live theatre for the first time in 18 months.

Pentabus artistic director Elle While said: "I am so excited to share live work with our audiences old and new and really look forward to meeting them in person.

"Idyll is going to be an outdoor celebration of the magic of storytelling and a multi-layered meditation on the experiences erupting out of the pandemic.

"Jacaranda asks challenging questions with generosity and integrity as we bond as a society with a new understanding and desire to listen and learn, and apart(y) celebrates the joy and determination of some of the bravest young people in the country.