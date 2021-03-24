Ludlow Assembly Rooms looks to the future after £3.5m revamp

Shawn Humphreys, Paveaways Construction Manager, at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Ludlow Assembly Rooms has been completely transformed under the multi-million project from Shropshire Council and Paveaways Building Contractors.

A technical handover back to the Ludlow Assembly Rooms trustees is imminent, and the project will finally come to a close after two years work under strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Shawn Humphreys, Paveaways contract manager for the project, has praised his team for working hard restoring the historic building into a modern entertainment venue, despite the disruptions of Covid-19.

First look inside of the newly renovated Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Most parts of the building were taken out and completely re-done to bring them up to date with modern features installed, while also saving historic parts like the auditorium lath and plaster ceiling.

“I think everyone will be pleased that it’s done, but it has been long overdue, and took a year longer than expected,” Shawn said. “What has been challenging is because it is an old building, nothing is square and level so trying to get everything to fit into an old building has been difficult.”

“Covid-19 has had an impact because everything is inside. We had to restrict the number of people on site and make sure we weren’t overcrowding the area – so everything seemed to take longer.

The newly renovated Ludlow Assembly Rooms

“Building projects do always tend to run over but we were running only 30 per cent of the staff we would normally have on a project like this. Normally we would have at times 50 people in a building, here we had about 15 at most.”

Shawn and his team are putting the finishing touches to the work on the arts building, which included re-instating the original Castle Square entrance, a redesigned auditorium, a new box office, visitor information centre and café bar, as well as modernisation of the mechanical and technical equipment, along with the installation of PV panels to generate electricity back to the grid.

Shropshire Council has invested £2 million into the scheme, with hundreds of thousands of pounds also raised by Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Grant funding has also come from the European Regional Development Fund and Arts Council England.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Helen Hughes, CEO of Ludlow Assembly Rooms said: “It’s going to be the most exciting venue for cinema, theatre and live events in Shropshire and north Herefordshire.

“From the outside you can see the historic old building, but it actually hides a modern and new theatre.

Shawn Humphreys, Paveaways Construction Manager, at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

"There is tiered seating, so no more craning necks, a new lift system, air conditioning and insulated heating. All the things you don’t see have been updated and improved.”

“Really it’s a great modernised multi-use building for community activities for all ages and for everyone.

"We have been shut for two and a half years but we have had great support on this from Shropshire Council, the Arts Council, the EU, and Paveaways have been amazing.

First look inside of the newly renovated Ludlow Assembly Rooms

“We are going to have to open slowly and in line with Government guidance, but we are really excited.”

Shawn added: “As a company we do lots of new buildings, so working on a project like this has been a challenge but it’s also been really interesting.