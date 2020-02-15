Veteran Market Drayton amdram panto dame to bow out

The Market Drayton Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society, which performs a sell-out pantomime every year, will bring the classic tale of Cinderella to the Festival Drayton Centre.

The performances will be at 7.30pm from February 19 to 22 and also at 2.30pm on February 22.

Suzanne Edwards, of the Drayton Artsfest, said: "This year's pantomime performances are dedicated to Dennis Furnival, who sadly died last year. Also to Jon Edwards as his last performance as dame in Cinderella this year.

"Amdrams' pantomimes have been a sell out every year since their first panto production in 1967."

Mr Furnival last played a dame for the amdrams in 2010.

Mr Edwards first played a dame in 1999.

To book tickets for this year's performances call 01630 654444 or visit www.festivaldraytoncentre.com