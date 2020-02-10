Lesley Joseph returns to Birmingham Hippodrome in Sister Act role

The Birds of a Feather star returns following her hit role as Queen Dragonella in the theatre's festive pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Lesley Joseph will play the role of Mother Superior in Sister Act, and will star alongside the previously announced Brenda Edwards as Deloris Van Cartier.

Seventy four -year-old actress and broadcaster Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green in popular sitcom Birds of a Feather alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson.

They recorded more than 100 episodes over a period of nine years and returned to our screens in 2014 for a further three series.

Lesley most recently appeared as Frau Blucher in the West End production of the Mel Brooks musical Young Frankenstein for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical.

Whoopi Goldberg and Brenda Edwards

Her other theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End’s Victoria Palace and also on national tour as well as the touring productions of Calendar Girls and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The show has been described as a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music and has been seen by more than six million people worldwide.

Based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, it tells the story of a disco diva who must go into hiding when she witnesses a murder. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sister Act comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from September 15 to 26.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.