Young dancers in 24-hour 'tapathon' at Shrewsbury shopping centre to raise funds for new show

The talented members of Viv Kelly Youth Theatre Group put on their dancing shoes for a 24-hour sponsored 'tapathon' this weekend, cheered on by shoppers, friends and family.

The proceeds raised from the effort held at Darwin Shopping Centre will go towards funding their upcoming adaptation of the musical Me and My Girl.

Lindsay Kelly, director of the dance and theatre company, said: "It's been going amazingly well and very positive. We have been rehearsing the routines from the show and we've been holding workshops.

"We have been allowed use of the unit free of charge as part of the council's wish to see community organisations showcase their activities in the centre.

"We started this morning with 40 young people. We will continue for a full 24 hours."

Lindsay Kelly and then Chrissie Purslow with the Viv Kelly School of Dance in a 24-hour tapathon at Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

The troupe kicked off the tapathon at 10am yesterday and hope to raise up to £500 towards putting on the musical production.

“We would also love to encourage people to book tickets to come and see Me and My Girl – which will be a fantastic and enjoyable performance by our very talented group.”

Advertising

"We would like to thank all our supporters, friends and family," Ms Kelly added.

To sponsor the tapathon, donations can be made in person to Lindsay Kelly or on the gofundme.com page: ‘Me And My Girl’ 24 Hour Tap-a-thon which has so far attracted £279 in online donation.

Viv Kelly Youth Theatre Group is based at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, and caters for 13- to 19-year-olds. Me and My Girl will be performed at the Theatre Severn’s Walker Theatre on February 21 at 7.30pm and 22 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from theatresevern.co.uk or 01743 281281.