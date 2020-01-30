'Congratulations and break a leg': Stephen Schwartz - man behind Wicked - wishes Telford performers luck

Stephen Schwartz sent a note to cast and crew of Children of Eden, which is being put together by Telford Community Musical Project.

The two-act production, which has music and lyrics by Schwartz, is based on the Bible stories of Adam and Eve and their sons Cain and Abel, plus Noah and the flood as told in Genesis.

A note to the group said: "I was delighted to learn of this community-wide production of Children of Eden in Telford – it remains my favourite of all my shows and I hope you have had a fun time preparing for this weekend.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to add my voice to the chorus of well-wishes coming your way.

"Congratulations and break a leg."

The performances will be on Friday at Holy Trinity Church, Dawley, and Saturday at All Saints Church in Wellington. Both shows will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale via childrenofedentelford.com. They cost £10 for adults and £7 for children, plus booking fees. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the door.

Proceeds will be donated to charity via the Mayor of Wellington’s fund. For more details contact 07779 494 860.