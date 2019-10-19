Roll up, roll up! Birmingham Hippodrome celebrate their 120th birthday with a free circus-themed open day

To mark 120 years since originally opening its doors in 1899 as the Tower of Varieties and Circus, a number of free circus themed performances and activities will be taking place throughout the building.

A range of performances begin at 1pm, including appearances from Spanish Fire performers, Chango Fuego and Symoné, a hula-hopping roller-skating cabaret act not to be missed.

Acrochaps

Other acts set to perform include The Acrochaps, the Clockwork Ballerina, and Hannah Finn, otherwise known as Contortion Girl.

Families can also enjoy a free drop-in circus skills workshop for over seven's from 2:15pm plus a Heritage Talk on the history of Variety and Vaudeville from 6:15pm.

La Luna

Schools from Birmingham Hippodrome’s own Education Network will also have the chance to step into the spotlight with performances throughout the afternoon.

The celebrations coincide with the opening weekend of Circus 1903 which runs from Friday, October 25, to Saturday, November 2.

Clockwork Ballerina

Direct from a sell-out run at London’s Southbank Centre, the show includes life-sized elephants Queenie and Peanut, created by the award-winning team behind War Horse, who will take to the stage alongside Ringmaster Willy Whipsnade plus a cast of acts from across the globe.

This event will take place on Saturday, October 26.

For more information and a full open day schedule, click here.