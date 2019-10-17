Festival on the search for comedy stars

The Festival runs from 16-19 July, with top acts previewing their shows prior to the Edinburgh Festival in a number of venues across town.

The curtain is brought down on the Festival with a star studded Gala Show on the Sunday night, soon to be on sale at Theatre Severn box office. Previous acts have included Greg Davies, Russell Kane, Lee Nelson and Joe Lycett while next year’s line up will be revealed over the coming months.

Festival co-director Kevin Bland said: “This year the stand up course and subsequent showcase was a huge success, so we thought we’d gauge interest again for next year.”

He’s quick to point out however, it’s not just those who wish to get a leg up to start a new career that would benefit from the course. “First and foremost it’s a great way to meet like minded people, have a bit of fun and maybe get over those nerves that everyone has when speaking in public. The attendees last time came from a wide demographic and there will be lots to take away from the course even if you never perform stand up again,” he added.

2019’s course, which was taught by professional comedian James Cook, was held over two full days on the weekends prior to the Festival, and Kevin envisages something similar for next year.

Day One concentrated on the material - including conception, writing, editing and set construction.

Day Two was given over to the performance - stagecraft, mic technique and set delivery.

Kevin added: “We will put on a showcase gig at the Festival where family and friends, and the wider public can come and watch you perform your first gig.”

Cost of the course per person will be in the region of £120. The showcase will carry a small entry charge to cover venue costs.

If you wish to take a place on the course, or simply to register interest at this point, drop a line to laughterlines@gmail.com and you’ll be put on the list. First come, first served, the maximum number of students is 12, but a minimum of 10 is required to make it happen.