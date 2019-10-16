The Book of Mormon coming to Birmingham

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television show, South Park, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut as well as Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco. He is one of only fifteen artists to win all four major entertainment awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

Kevin Clay in The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won more than 30 international awards.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history.

The company of The Book of Mormon

It has sold out every one of its 2766 performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The Book of Mormon comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from March 4.

Public booking opens Tuesday, October 22 at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.