Trio tread the boards in mystery

Bonnie Winyard, Jesse Whale and William Himmer are appearing in the current run of An Inspector Calls.

All three are members of Stagecoach Theatre Arts School.

Bonnie is 10 and goes to St Georges Junior School. She is playing an older girl in the production.

She said: "Even though I am nervous I am excited to be in the show, because I really love acting, so this will be super fun."

Jesse is nine years old and is playing a younger boy.

He also goes to St Georges Junior School "This it is a great opportunity as I love drama," he said. "I am feeling excited and nervous at the same time. Even though I do not have any lines I have a lot of actions I need to do on big stage. I will feel very proud and happy with myself."

12-year-old William is cast as an older boy. He is a pupil at the Priory School in Shrewsbury. He said: "I am very excited, but this is going to be fun. I love to perform so this will be a great experience for me to do. I want to be an actor when I am older, so this is a perfect opportunity for me. I want to do more shows like this."

An Inspector Calls, which runs until Saturday, is a drawing room drama focuses on the prosperous upper middle-class Birling family. The family is visited by a man calling himself Inspector Goole, who questions the family about the suicide of a young working-class woman in her mid twenties.