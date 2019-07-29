Jodie Prenger takes break from Annie role to visit Birmingham Dog's Home - with pictures

After a tour of the centre, Jodie met two of the dogs who were named that day after two of the stars of the show, Annie and her dog Sandy.

Jodie Prenger at Birmingham Dogs Home. Pictures by: Simon Hadley

Both Annie and Sandy are currently being cared for by the centre and were previously unnamed after finding themselves in their care.

Jodie then presented staff with a brick as part of their Name a Brick fundraising campaign on behalf of the theatre and the cast and company of Annie.

Jodie Prenger at Birmingham Dogs Home. Pictures by: Simon Hadley

Jodie Prenger at Birmingham Dogs Home. Pictures by: Simon Hadley

The campaign helps to raise funds for Birmingham Dog’s Home and are displayed within the centre.

Annie comes to Birmingham direct from London’s West End featuring a Tony Award-winning book and score, including the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

Jodie Prenger at Birmingham Dogs Home. Pictures by: Simon Hadley

The show runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday 11 August.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.