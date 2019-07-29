Menu

Jodie Prenger takes break from Annie role to visit Birmingham Dog's Home - with pictures

By Rebecca Stanley | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

This week, stage and screen star Jodie Prenger, who is currently playing Miss Hannigan in Annie at Birmingham Hippodrome, visited Birmingham Dog’s Home to meet two very special dogs.

Jodie Prenger at Birmingham Dogs Home. Pictures by: Simon Hadley

After a tour of the centre, Jodie met two of the dogs who were named that day after two of the stars of the show, Annie and her dog Sandy.

Both Annie and Sandy are currently being cared for by the centre and were previously unnamed after finding themselves in their care.

Jodie then presented staff with a brick as part of their Name a Brick fundraising campaign on behalf of the theatre and the cast and company of Annie.

Read more:

The campaign helps to raise funds for Birmingham Dog’s Home and are displayed within the centre.

Annie comes to Birmingham direct from London’s West End featuring a Tony Award-winning book and score, including the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard-Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

The show runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday 11 August.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

