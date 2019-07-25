Birmimgham's Alexandra Theatre announces Autumn season

The venue's new Autumn season includes a host of must-see productions including the first ever UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a brand new stage adaptation of the 90s TV hit Band of Gold, a new production of Gaslight and the acclaimed musical Once.

Also announced is a brand new production of The Exorcist, Jason Manford in Curtains as well as comedy Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

This Summer also sees the best of regional talent hitting the stage in the Stage Experience production of Singin’ In The Rain, before the UK opening of 9 to 5 The Musical starring Love Island favourite Amber Davies.

As well as this, the festive period features A Christmas Carol, Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas and a Christmas run of the greatest musical from the golden age – The King and I.

Families will also be delighted with offerings such as Peppa Pig, David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy Live On Stage and a brand new production of Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed.

They all join the previously announced shows of The Girl On The Train, the stellar hit The Bodyguard, the legendary Eddie Izzard with Wunderbar and the hilarious Boeing-Boeing.

Starring Layton Williams as Jamie New and Shane Richie as Hugo / Loco Chanelle, Everybody's Taking About Jamie will come to the theatre for the first time next year.

The show features an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who).

The hit musical is based on the true story of Jamie New, a 16 year old from Sheffield who featured as the subject of BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

It hits the stage at The Alex from March 16 to 21.

To find out booking details of the featured shows, and the countless other performances now on sale at The Alexandra please go to atgtickets.com/birmingham or ring 0844 871 3011