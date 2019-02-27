How The Grinch Stole Christmas musical coming to Birmingham

Featuring the hit songs You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas, in this show - based on the iconic book and film of the same name - The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for when he plots to steal the beloved holiday away from the Whos.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical

The musical, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason, original score by Mel Marvin and choreography by John DeLuca, made its debut on the mainstage of Minneapolis's Children's Theatre Company in November 1994.

The show has since toured San Diego, Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden, Broadway and more.

Casting for the UK tour is yet to be announced.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical comes to The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham from December 3 to 5.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.