This is just the start - there's no stopping me now says The Voice finalist Callum

The 29 year old builder from Wellington said getting to The Voice finals had been an experience of a lifetime and had changed his life.

Callum with Anne-marie just before the Finals

"This is just the beginning, there's no stopping me now," he said.

And the highlight of the finals - singing with his coach and fellow builder, Sir Tom Jones.

Callum was pipped to the top spot by duo Jen and Liv, Will-I-am's finalists, whose rap version of I'm Every Woman was huge highlight of the show.

The Voice sfinalist Callum Doignie from Telford with his brother, Aaron, before the show on Saturday

The Telford born and bred singer, Callum, was given an apt first song choice by Sir Tom, Avril Lavigne's Breakaway, with the first line, "I grew up in a small town".

Judge, Olly Murrs said it was a great song as he knew Callum would now breakaway from the building trade and have a career in music.

"I know you love doing the building but I know you want that big break. You have a heart of gold and a genuine kindness and when you sing you have that power."

Then Callum took to the stage with Sir Tom for a powerful rendition of Leonard Cohen's Bird on a wire, their voices reaching a crescendo in perfect harmony.

Sir Tom was visibly emotional, as was Callum, when he praised his singer saying: "He is a lovely fella and there weren't too many lovely fellas around when I worked on building sites. He means it when he sings - I get honesty from him."

The singer himself thanked Sir Tom for believing in him.

"I have doubted myself my whole life. Thanks to putting your faith in me and trusting me I finally believe in myself. I have always had a down on myself but now I know I need to be nicer to me. I am just having the time of my life and I hope I have made you proud."

Leader of Telford and Wrekin Council Shaun Davies was one of those watching the final taking to social media to say: "Yes! He smashed it - Telford and Proud."

In the audience at the finals were Callum's Dad and his brothers, Ashley and Aaron. Aaron said: "Looking at where he was singing karaoke and now he is standing on stage looking like a superstar."

The Telford singer summed up the competition on line just before the finals saying: "I'm so grateful for the opportunity that’s been given to me. I’m so happy and full of joy, for the love and support I’ve received."

And congratulating Jen and Liv he said: "This is just the start, there's no stopping me now."

During the filming Sir Tom took Callum to The London Palladium where the Welsh singing legend has appeared numerous times. But this time he was in the audience, with the Telford singer's family as Callum took to the stage.