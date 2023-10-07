Visitors make tracks for town's annual model railway exhibition

Ian Mould and Marion Mould from Newport at the Telford Model Railway Group annual exhibition

Modellers from the Telford Model Railway Group showed off their intricate layouts as more than 25 stallholders were on hand to provide all the essentials for the budding railway enthusiast.

But it was more than just train buffs that descended on Charlton School Sports Hall, with families and visitors young and old making tracks for the event.

Organiser, John Waite, from the railway group said he was "delighted" with the turn out on Saturday.

"It has been remarkably busy," he said. "You can never know how many will come, but I'm delighted that we are getting the sort of numbers that we had hoped for."

He said many of the visitors were enthralled by some of the layouts that were painstakingly put together by the club's members.

"Some of the scenic layouts have been attracting quite a lot of attention. We have a Cornish China clay dump and Midford, a real location in Somerset."

He said the exhibition had attracted a wide range of people.

"Youngsters are coming in and operate our Thomas the Tank Engine layout, but some of the visitors, especially the ladies, are less keen on the trains but are fascinated by the detail and intricacies of the layouts that have taken our modellers an age to put together. It is fantastic to see such a response.