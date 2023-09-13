Notification Settings

Alan Bennett's 'farcical comedy of ill-manners' to hit stage in Telford

By Megan Jones

An Alan Bennett classic is set to hit the stage of a Telford theatre next week.

Habeas Corpus, is set to run from September 21 to 23 at The Little Theatre, Donnington. Photo: Lucy Stevens Photography.
Rehearsals are well underway at Donnington's Little Theatre for next week's opening of Habeas Corpus.

Alan Bennett's first play, Hebeas Corpus was first performed in London in 1973.

Set in Brighton in the 1960s, the black comedy follows the lustful goings-on in the Wicksteed household.

The play, described as a "satirical merry-go-round" and "farcical comedy of ill-manners" will run from Thursday, September 21 to Saturday, September 23 at the theatre on Wellington Road.

It's director, Brian Hughes said: "We have no doubt that our cast has put in their very best efforts to bring this production to life, even amidst unexpected cast changes, and we can guarantee that their outstanding performances will leave audiences absolutely blown away and laughing throughout."

Tickets for this event are £7 each and can be purchased online at thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or by calling 01952 407959.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

