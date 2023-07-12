Tickets on sale for Telford's 'Full Monty' as lads get ready to bare all for charity

The self-confessed 'rhythm-less' bunch have a newly found sense of confidence following rehearsals

Inspiration for a Telford recreation of the hit 90s film The Full Monty hit Donnington parish councillor Jay Gough during a rewatch earlier this year.

Within days of putting out a call for volunteers, Jay had assembled a group of men willing to strip down to help out.

Tickets are now on sale for the show which, aside from the main event, will feature a range of live entertainment and a raffle with prizes including a spa day and a ride in a hot air balloon.

Pictured from left Jay Gough, Richard Bank, Rob Hausden and Matt Price. Picture: Jay Gough

Money raised by the event will go towards supporting Hope House, Mind and West Mercia Search and Rescue.

Jay said that after some initial nerves the group was now ready to bare all for good causes.

He explained: "None of us knew each other before and none of us have any rhythm. We can't dance to save our lives but I think we have the routine nailed and I think it's going to be a great success.

"We were all nervous, but excited - we're already down to our pants. It's been a great thing, I've met a great bunch of lads and we're doing it for some great causes."

For many of the men, whose ages range from 18 to their 50s, the experience has given them a confidence boost they hope will inspire others.

Jay, 38, added: "We're all just a bunch of normal bodies, so it's a message of being comfortable being the way you are.

"A lot of people are uncomfortable with their size and shape but we're hoping this will show people it doesn't matter.

"None of us are perfect, I'm falling apart! But it will help us, and a lot of good causes and hopefully give people that boost that we all so often need."

Accompanying Jay is Donnington resident Darren Hassell, who said despite his "two left feet" was looking forward to the big day.

Darren explained: "I was nervous at first, but it's been brilliant. It's given us proper confidence.

"There's a few of us with mental health issues or other things, I'm partially deaf so I'm never in sequence, but we're all helping each other out. It's a really great bunch of lads."

The event will take place on Friday, August 18, at Casey's, Cordingly Hall in Donnington. Doors open at 7pm and tickets (over 18s only) cost just £10.