Major festival announces latest acts for line-up

Camp Bestival is coming to Weston Park

In addition to highly anticipated appearances by Fatboy Slim and Rag 'n' Bone Man, the festival at Weston Park from August 18 to 21, will also feature the Brit Award nominated, Self Esteem, as well as Mr Scruff, Gracey, Sister Nancy & Legal Shot Sound and many more.

Experimental pop project Self Esteem headed up by Rebecca Taylor will wow crowds with her indie-pop sing-a-longs whilst pioneering Balearic DJ, Nancy Noise will bring her Ibiza anthems to Weston Park.

Bollywood Brass Band is on the bill together with Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer, British music duo The 2 Bears, and Brit-nominated Gracey.

‘The First Lady of Dance Music’ Lisa Loud, will deliver a set whilst Sister Nancy & Legal Shot Sound are bringing some Jamaican dance hall flavours.

Camp Bestival curators Josie & Rob da Bank said: “Self Esteem blew us away at last year’s Camp Bestival in Dorset and their albums keep getting better and better.

"Throw in Mancunian royalty Mr Scruff, reggae legend Sister Nancy and everyone’s fave, rave DJs 2 Bears alongside Balearic belles Lisa Loud and Nancy Noise, and the first ever Camp Bestival Shropshire is really spoiling us all – roll on August.”

Camp Bestival, 'a brand-new, stand-alone event bringing all the unique and essential family friendly elements of the original Camp Bestival to the heart of England' offers expansive green spaces, food stalls and a host of activities for children.