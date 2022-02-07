Camper van fans descend on Telford for one-day show

The Smy family, Ashley, Lauren and Reggie, from Leek, show off their camper conversion. Photo: Jason Sheldon/Junction10 Photography

Two giant halls and one of the suites at Telford International Centre were taken over by lovers of the myriad versions of the iconic Volkswagen brands.

With the Tattoo Freeze also attracting big weekend crowds to central Telford, the morning queue to get in snaked outside the entrance doors after filling much of the town's available car parking spaces.

Among the converters was Steve Baker of Outback Custom Pods, a Cornwall company testing the market with its own design.

Mr Baker said: "I'm trying to find out what the interest is, and it is huge."

Photo: Jason Sheldon/Junction10 Photography

Jack Davis with Outback managing director Steve Baker relaxing in their camper conversion. Photo: Jason Sheldon/Junction10 Photography

Dean Sharp of Central Motor Parts, from Pembrokeshire, next to his VW Crafter van - one of only four in the world, and the only one in yellow. Photo: Jason Sheldon/Junction10 Photography

Photo: Jason Sheldon/Junction10 Photography

Camper vans of all shapes and sizes - for budgets of tens of thousands of pounds - were on offer. Conversions and exhibits involved many types, including many on display - a VW Beetle in particular - that seems to have seen many better days.

And organisers say interest in buying camper vans remains huge, with suppliers hardly able to keep up with demand that spiked during the lockdown staycation surge.