Lifetime of free bounces up for grabs at Telford's inflatable theme park

Inflata Nation Telford is giving one lucky family the chance to win a lifetime of free bounces

The popular play centre has proved a smash-hit since opening last year, with its massive ball pool, huge drop slides and assault course offering fun for all the family.

Now bosses want to say thank you for the support they received during the Covid-19 pandemic with a bumper prize worth an estimated £17,000.

That's how much it would cost a family to visit once a week for 10 years.

Matt Ball, co-founder of Inflata Nation, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult year for many families, so we hope to put a giant smile on the face of one lucky household.

“We are hugely grateful for the support we have received throughout the various lockdowns and this is a token of our appreciation.

“The winner will have free entry to their chosen Inflata Nation centre for the rest of their lives – that’s a lot of bouncing.

“A lifetime pass to Inflata Nation could be the perfect gift just in time for Christmas and it couldn’t be easier to enter the competition.”

Inflata Nation became the UK’s first inflatable theme park when its first centre opened in Manchester in 2017.

The Telford site – based at Telford shopping centre in the Northern Quarter – is joined by more inflatable fun parks as far afield as Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham.

The competition is free to enter and all applicants need to do is visit Inflata Nation’s Facebook page to like, comment on and share the competition.

The winner will be chosen at random on November 30.