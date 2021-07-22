Star looking forward to post-lockdown tour with county date booked

Pop star Ollie Murs has spoken of his excitement at getting back on tour, ahead of an upcoming county performance.

The singer/songwriter will be playing at Telford's QEII Arena on Sunday, September 5 – the date was rescheduled due to lockdown.

Speaking ahead of the tour, which includes dates across the country the pop star said: "I'm just so happy I still get to go on tour across the UK this summer after the year we've had.

“We've worked hard to put on as many shows as we can this year & next, and I can't wait to get back out and bring some positivity and fun on stage to my fans.

"The thought of performing with my band, working with my crew, and seeing my fans has been getting me through lockdown, so roll on the summer.”

Tickets for the show are available from https://www.ollymurs.com/

