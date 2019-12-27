Restoration project of Wrekin pavilion complete

Jenny Joy, who has been walking up the hill every day for 30 years, has led the campaign to get the Halfway House restored and re-opened as a much-needed community educational facility which has created five part-time jobs.

The space can now be used by schools and groups such as cub and brownie packs and also provides a natural habitat to encourage wildlife.

Jenny said: "In the past year my focus has been planning, restoring the pavilion, then finally getting it open.

“There used to be swing boats and donkey rides outside the Halfway House and people used to order their ham and eggs on the way up the Wrekin to eat on the way down.

“Being involved in the restoration of something with such a great history has been a real pleasure and there is huge scope for what we can do in the future.

Special

“Halfway House owner Sean Saward lives in Cambridge but spent time around here during his childhood. He has invested lots of his time and money on the Halfway House and without his ownership of it, the part I have played would never have happened.

“We are similar in what we want the place to do which is why we have been able to work together effectively.”

Jenny is now planning a 'Friends of the Wrekin' group which can take on projects both at the Halfway House and on the Wrekin itself.

Anthony Lowe, mayor of nearby Wellington, said: "The Wrekin has a special place in the hearts of the people of Wellington and beyond and this important and fantastic community asset is a welcome half way stopping off point - and one that we must cherish."