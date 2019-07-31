Free activities for kids at Telford Southwater

Youngsters can take part in various events such as craft workshops, circus skills, gym challenges and sports and games.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Customer Services, Partnerships and Cultural & Leisure said: “There’s something here for all young children. It’s great to see them enjoying the workshops and bringing out their creative sides.

"It is lovely to be able to offer our residents a variety of free activities they can take part in during the school holidays, encouraging them to stay outdoors.

"There are also activities for older children and adults, such as the climbing wall and the gym challenge”.

Southwater will not only be a place for kids in the upcoming months, as parents can soak up the sun in deck chairs by the lake whilst their children have fun in the water fountains.

Alongside the free of charge activities and games, food and crafts will also be available to purchase in the area from August 1-18.