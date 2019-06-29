Thousands celebrate heroes of the armed forces at Telford park

For military enthusiasts, Telford Town Park’s QEII Arena was full of military vehicles and group shows.

But there was also chance to have a go at archery, tennis, crafts and more.

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

The Telford & Wrekin Council event pulled in thousands of people across the day, with serving and ex-military able to get a special discount on stalls across the park.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of the council, said: “It’s great to have an event that brings together the whole community to remember those who served in the past, thank those who serve today and demonstrate the opportunities for those who will serve in the future.

Adrian Lambton, aged five, and sister Faith, aged 10

“Like our borough, my family has a long and proud association with the armed forces – it’s great to to be able to highlight them today and give a special thanks.”

The event was one of a number going on around the country for Armed Forces Day.

Members of the Band of the Mercian Regiment

In Shrewsbury, a number of events were going on throughout the week.

Shops were invited to decorate their windows to show their support for the armed forces.

Air training cadets Katie Brown and Hallie Male

And on Wednesday St Chad’s Church final Great War Remembrance Service to mark the centenary of the First World War.