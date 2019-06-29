Menu

Thousands celebrate heroes of the armed forces at Telford park

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

The heroes of the armed forces were celebrated at a family fun day in Telford.

Army cadets Brooke Jenks and Isla Luckman battle it out on the table football

Air training cadets Katie Brown and Hallie Male

Adrian Lambton, aged five, and sister Faith, aged 10

There were also rides

Members of the Band of the Mercian Regiment

Shropshire Army Cadet Force

Ellie Hutchings, aged 8, from Donnington, with Sgt Grant Sirett

Millie Jones entertains the visitors

Thousands of people flocked to the event

For military enthusiasts, Telford Town Park’s QEII Arena was full of military vehicles and group shows.

But there was also chance to have a go at archery, tennis, crafts and more.

The Telford & Wrekin Council event pulled in thousands of people across the day, with serving and ex-military able to get a special discount on stalls across the park.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of the council, said: “It’s great to have an event that brings together the whole community to remember those who served in the past, thank those who serve today and demonstrate the opportunities for those who will serve in the future.

“Like our borough, my family has a long and proud association with the armed forces – it’s great to to be able to highlight them today and give a special thanks.”

The event was one of a number going on around the country for Armed Forces Day.

In Shrewsbury, a number of events were going on throughout the week.

Shops were invited to decorate their windows to show their support for the armed forces.

And on Wednesday St Chad’s Church final Great War Remembrance Service to mark the centenary of the First World War.

