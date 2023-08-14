Shropshire teen who sang with Bastille prepares for launch of second studio album

Macy O

At just 15 years old, Shropshire teen singer-songwriter Macy O has already collected a trove of music accolades.

In July, Macy wowed the crowd when Bastille invited her to sing with them in front of 5,000 people at Ludlow Castle.

The event, which Macy called "crazy" happened just days after Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson stopped to watch her busk on the street in Ludlow.

After admiring the teen's talents, the 45-year-old star approached the youngster with a tip, before stopping for a hug and a picture.

Her jam-packed performance schedule has seen her tour the country, even performing at a Eurovision pre-show in Liverpool.

Now, Macy O has announced her upcoming album launch party - which she said she is "beyond excited" to share.

Announcing the October event on her Facebook page, she said: "It's a dream come true to finally bring my music to a live event.

"I'm counting down the moments to see all of you who've supported me endlessly, and I can't wait to welcome potential new members to the Macy O family!

"This event marks the celebration of my hard work on the album 'Journeys'. Each note, each lyric, crafted with passion and dedication."

The event will take place at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Saturday, October 7 from 7.30pm.