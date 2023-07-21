Rag 'n' Bone man show what a Giant he truly is

Rag 'n' Bone man and Ludlow Castle

The 11th Century Castle- built at the time of William the Conqueror - was the perfect setting for the first of the Within the Walls open air concerts this weekend.

Ludlow Castle

And the sell out crowd were treated to a phenomenal set by the gentle giant with a phenomenal voice.

Coco, 6, and Zane, 8, Sutton, Giants on the shoulders of mum Petra and Uncle Craig

Rag 'n' Bone man, real name Rory Graham, admitted it was his first visit to Ludlow after his opening songs including "Skin" an early showcase for his incredible range.

He and his soulful backing singers and talented band took an appreciative audience on a trip through some of his best tracks, from one of his early "old school" album, Wolves, to a couple of new songs from what he promised would be on a new album. The second of those held me completely spellbound as he told of someone who had "a choke hold on him" - a guaranteed hit.

Of course it was Rag 'n' Bone man's huge hits that drew the biggest of cheers and had the crowd belting out the words with him.

Danni and James Evans enjoying the atmosphere

There was Grace, there was Bitter End, showing his endearing vulnerability, and there was the more upbeat All You Ever Wanted. All sung with his amazing baritone voice that takes the listener through all emotions. Everyone has their favourite and for me it was Anywhere Away from Here, released as a duet with Pink.

Within the Walls, he teamed up with one of the backing singers for an emotionally charged version had almost reduced me to tears.

All too soon the haunting opening chords of the hit many had been chanting for sounded and Rag 'n' Bone man delivered an absolutely perfect version of Human complete with a mid-way rap with almost brought what was left of the castle walls down.

He said his goodbyes only to return with an encore ending a wonderful night with Giant.

Sisters Claire and Sarah Jones at Ludlow Castle

The opening concert of the four night festival was applauded by the crowd - many of whom said it was wonderful to have hit names coming to Ludlow.

Danni Evans took a rare night off from leading the High Aerial Studio sessions in Shrewsbury to see Rag 'n' Bone man with husband, James.

"What an opportunity to see Rag 'n' Bone man in such a wonderful setting," Danni said.

"I would go to an arena to see him, but this is even more special. Shropshire has had some brilliant concerts in the last few weeks."

The Bailey extended family waiting for Rag 'n' Bone man

It was an equally rare night off from The Banc pub in Knighton for owner Craig Sutton, with his niece and nephew Coco, 6, and James, 8 and their mum Petra. The youngsters had the best seats in the house - on the shoulders of their grown ups.

Sisters-in-laws Katie and Jeannie Bailey travelled from Shrewsbury with cousins, Georgie, 11, Evie, 10 and Lily Bailey, 14 with her friend Megan Foskett.

"Jeannie and I are the Rag 'n' Bone man fans and the girls were happy to come along with us," Katie said.

"It's brilliant to be able to bring them for a night out so close to home."

Sisters, Claire and Sarah Jones, from the Oswestry area agree.

"Even at rush hour it was a great journey," Claire said.

"We've been to Ludlow before but never to the Castle. It's incredible."

Events kick off with Rag'n'Bone Man on Thursday before Kaiser Chiefs on Friday to be followed by a weekend of Nile Rodgers and Chic on Saturday and Bastille on Sunday.

The walls of the 11th Century Ludlow Castle were built for the era of William the Conqueror, but this week they will ring to some of the biggest names in pop.

It has become a popular destination for events such as the town's food and fringe festivals.

But this week, locals are gearing up for some music legends they would normally have to travel to Birmingham or Manchester to see.

"It's one thing grooving to Chic, but in a castle too?" The Hughes family said.

"We bought tickets for the whole family. Priceless."